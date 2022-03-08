Florence people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 8, 2022 in Florence, SC
