 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2021 in Florence, SC

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2021 in Florence, SC

Florence folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert