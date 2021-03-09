Florence folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2021 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Florence temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. The UV i…
Florence folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Florence folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
This evening's outlook for Florence: Overcast. Low 43F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Florence folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It shou…
Florence folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Periods of he…
Florence will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
For the drive home in Florence: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Hot …
Florence's evening forecast: Clear. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Florence people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to …