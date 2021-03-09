Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2021 in Florence, SC

Florence folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.