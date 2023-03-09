Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until THU 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2023 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Florence. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
It will be a warm day in Florence. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The…
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Florence. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
The Florence area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. We'll se…