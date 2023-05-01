It will be a warm day in Florence. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 1, 2023 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Florence folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. We will se…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Florence. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. We w…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Florence area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low tem…