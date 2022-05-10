 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 10, 2022 in Florence, SC

Florence folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

