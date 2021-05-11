 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 11, 2021 in Florence, SC

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Florence area. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.

