Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Florence area. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 11, 2021 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
- Updated
The new climate normals for Madison are warmer, wetter and snowier.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Florence community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. We'll see a lo…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. W…
The Florence area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Today's…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the hou…
For the drive home in Florence: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Cha…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Florence. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Florence area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…