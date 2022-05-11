 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 11, 2022 in Florence, SC

It will be a warm day in Florence. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert