Florence people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 93% chance of precipitation. Florence could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 12, 2021 in Florence, SC
