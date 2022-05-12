Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Florence. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 12, 2022 in Florence, SC
