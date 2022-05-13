Here is today's weather outlook for May. 13, 2022 in Florence, SC

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Florence area. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 75% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.