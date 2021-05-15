Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2021 in Florence, SC

It will be a warm day in Florence. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.