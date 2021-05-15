It will be a warm day in Florence. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2021 in Florence, SC
The new climate normals for Madison are warmer, wetter and snowier.
