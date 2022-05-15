The Florence area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2022 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Florence area. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. The area will s…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. W…
Today's temperature in Florence will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly clo…
It will be a warm day in Florence. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Th…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. To…
Cleaner air in the United States and Europe is brewing more Atlantic hurricanes, a U.S. government study found.
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Florence. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 6…
🎧 Do you ever find yourself tuning out severe weather alerts? We touch on the subject this week!
Florence folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. To…
War, famine and an energy crunch are affecting the world’s response to climate change, but there are reasons for optimism.