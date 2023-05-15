The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2023 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Florence area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Expect …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54…
The Florence area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the makings…