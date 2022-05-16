The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 16, 2022 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Florence area. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. The area will s…
It will be a warm day in Florence. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Th…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. To…
Cleaner air in the United States and Europe is brewing more Atlantic hurricanes, a U.S. government study found.
The Florence area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees toda…
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Florence. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 6…
🎧 Do you ever find yourself tuning out severe weather alerts? We touch on the subject this week!
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Florence area. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. The area will…
War, famine and an energy crunch are affecting the world’s response to climate change, but there are reasons for optimism.
Florence folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. To…