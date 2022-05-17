Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 17, 2022 in Florence, SC
