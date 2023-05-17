The Florence area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until WED 1:45 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 17, 2023 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Florence area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Expect …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
The Florence area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Expect per…
The Florence area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. We will see a m…