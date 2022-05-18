Here is today's weather outlook for May. 18, 2022 in Florence, SC

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 18, 2022 in Florence, SC

Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 91. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.

Local Weather

