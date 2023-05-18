Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Florence area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 57% chance of rain. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.