Here is today's weather outlook for May. 19, 2022 in Florence, SC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though it will feel even hotter at 98. A 73-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.