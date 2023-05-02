Florence will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning from MON 11:17 PM EDT until SUN 5:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 2, 2023 in Florence, SC
