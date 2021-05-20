 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 20, 2021 in Florence, SC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.

