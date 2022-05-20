Here is today's weather outlook for May. 20, 2022 in Florence, SC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 99. A 74-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.