Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Florence. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 25, 2023 in Florence, SC
