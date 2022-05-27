Here is today's weather outlook for May. 27, 2022 in Florence, SC

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 97% chance of precipitation. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.

