Folks in the Florence area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Florence could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.