Folks in the Florence area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Florence could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 27, 2023 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Florence. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast bring…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. Expect p…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Florence. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clo…
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Florence. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. …
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Florence. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Br…