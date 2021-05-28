Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 93. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 28, 2021 in Florence, SC
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
