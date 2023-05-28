Folks in the Florence area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 95% chance of rain. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 28, 2023 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. Expect p…
Folks in the Florence area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees t…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Florence. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clo…
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Florence. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. …
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Florence. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Br…