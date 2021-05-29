The Florence area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 53% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 29, 2021 in Florence, SC
