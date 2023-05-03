The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Florence community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until SAT 11:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 3, 2023 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Florence folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. We will se…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64…
It was a remarkable winter in the western United States between heavy snow and rain. Now that things have quieted down, UCLA climate scientist…
Florence will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…