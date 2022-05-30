Here is today's weather outlook for May. 30, 2022 in Florence, SC

Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 93. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.