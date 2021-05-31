Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 31, 2021 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 thoug…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 96. Today has the makings of a perf…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94, though luck…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
Today's temperature in Florence will be warm. It should reach a mild 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. We will see…
The Florence area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 94. Today has the makings of a perf…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95, th…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 …
Florence's evening forecast: Rain showers early with mostly cloudy conditions late. Low 59F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Flo…