The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. There is a 31% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 5, 2021 in Florence, SC
