Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 5, 2022 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Expect periods o…
For the drive home in Florence: A few clouds. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatur…
Florence will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. We'll see s…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Hig…
It's only the start of May and we've already had an active tornado season in various parts of the country. That makes this week's topic of the Across the Sky podcast even more timely.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. There is a 39% chanc…
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Florence. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 46% c…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun a…