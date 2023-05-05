Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Florence area. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until SAT 2:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.