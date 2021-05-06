 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 6, 2021 in Florence, SC

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Florence community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

