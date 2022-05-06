The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 6, 2022 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Expect periods o…
For the drive home in Florence: A few clouds. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatur…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. We …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Hig…
It's only the start of May and we've already had an active tornado season in various parts of the country. That makes this week's topic of the Across the Sky podcast even more timely.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. There is a 39% chanc…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 46% c…
Florence's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rai…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun a…