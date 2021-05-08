 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2021 in Florence, SC

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2021 in Florence, SC

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from SAT 8:00 AM EDT until SAT 8:00 PM EDT.

