Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2022 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. We …
It's only the start of May and we've already had an active tornado season in various parts of the country. That makes this week's topic of the Across the Sky podcast even more timely.
For the drive home in Florence: A few clouds. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatur…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. There is a 39% chanc…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 46% c…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Hig…
You can’t photograph the inside of a twister, but radar offers some clues.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Expect periods o…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun a…