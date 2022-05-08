 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2022 in Florence, SC

Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.

