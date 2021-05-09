Here is today's weather outlook for May. 9, 2021 in Florence, SC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.