The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 9, 2021 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
The Florence area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 tho…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the hou…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Florence community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. We'll see a lo…
A tornado touched down in Blum, Texas, on Monday, May 3. You can hear the powerful winds in this footage, and see the trees bending from the force of the tornado.
For the drive home in Florence: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Cha…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Thanks to new railings installed along the Golden Gate Bridge, high wind in San Francisco now creates a ghostly sounding harmonica-like sound from the landmark, heard for miles in all directions.
Florence folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
For the drive home in Florence: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Florence folks sh…