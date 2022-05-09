 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 9, 2022 in Florence, SC

Today's temperature in Florence will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert