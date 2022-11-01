 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 1, 2022 in Florence, SC

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Florence community. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.

