Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 10, 2021 in Florence, SC

Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Florence. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.