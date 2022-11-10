Florence people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 89% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 10, 2022 in Florence, SC
