It will be a warm day in Florence. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 11, 2021 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. Don't go out without…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Florence. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Florence temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 59 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in …
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Florence. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. There is only a …
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
It will be a warm day in Florence. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45…
Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Florence. It …
This evening in Florence: Rain likely. Low around 50F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Higher win…
On World Tsunami Awareness Day, U.N. secretary general Antonio Guterres warned that rising sea levels will exacerbate tsunamis' destructive power.