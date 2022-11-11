 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 11, 2022 in Florence, SC

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Today's temperature in Florence will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 78% chance of precipitation. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 19 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Tornado Watch from FRI 12:45 AM EST until FRI 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert