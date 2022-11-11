Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 11, 2022 in Florence, SC

Today's temperature in Florence will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 78% chance of precipitation. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 19 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Tornado Watch from FRI 12:45 AM EST until FRI 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.