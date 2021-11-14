 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 14, 2021 in Florence, SC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from SUN 3:00 AM EST until SUN 8:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.

