Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from SUN 3:00 AM EST until SUN 8:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 14, 2021 in Florence, SC
