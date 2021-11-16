The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Florence community. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from TUE 1:00 AM EST until TUE 8:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 16, 2021 in Florence, SC
