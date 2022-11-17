Florence folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 17, 2022 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Florence will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. The area will see thu…
Florence temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today.…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Florence area. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 61 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. We'll …
Folks in the Florence area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 60 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. We will see…
Florence people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 60 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. The forecast is call…
Florence people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
Flash droughts can develop within a few weeks, causing water shortages, damaging crops and worsening fire risks.
Florence's evening forecast: Thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Tempe…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 …