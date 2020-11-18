Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 18, 2020 in Florence, SC

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.