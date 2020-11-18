 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 18, 2020 in Florence, SC

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 18, 2020 in Florence, SC

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert