Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 19, 2020 in Florence, SC

Florence people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. We will see clear skies today. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.